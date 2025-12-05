x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sharwa Joins Sankranthi Battle With NNNM

Published on December 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP CM Chandrababu gets invite for Telangana Rising Summit
image
Ambati Rambabu Accuses Chandrababu of Derailing Polavaram
image
Sharwa Joins Sankranthi Battle With NNNM
image
Record Deal: Netflix Acquires Warner Bros
image
OTT Options for this Weekend

Sharwa Joins Sankranthi Battle With NNNM

Charming Star Sharwa officially joins the Sankranthi battle with his upcoming family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Despite several major films arriving for Sankranthi, the makers of NNNM are confident enough that the content will appeal to family audiences during the festival holidays.

Sharwa himself has an impressive Sankranthi record. His earlier festival outings Shatamanam Bhavati and Express Raja not only scored at the ticket window but became career-defining hits. With NNNM, he is eyeing a rare festive hat-trick.

The movie is helmed by Ram Abbaraju, who made waves with his sensational hit Samajavaragamana. Backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner in collaboration with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd., the film features an ensemble cast and seasoned technicians.

Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya play the leading ladies, while Vishal Chandra Shekhar composes the music. Cinematography duties are shared by Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj, with the story by Bhanu Bogavarapu and dialogues by Nandu Savirigana.

The promotional material released so far has already stirred curiosity, and with the release date locked, the team is now preparing for an aggressive marketing campaign, to set expectations high.

Next Ambati Rambabu Accuses Chandrababu of Derailing Polavaram Previous Record Deal: Netflix Acquires Warner Bros
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwa Joins Sankranthi Battle With NNNM
image
Record Deal: Netflix Acquires Warner Bros
image
OTT Options for this Weekend

Latest

image
AP CM Chandrababu gets invite for Telangana Rising Summit
image
Ambati Rambabu Accuses Chandrababu of Derailing Polavaram
image
Sharwa Joins Sankranthi Battle With NNNM
image
Record Deal: Netflix Acquires Warner Bros
image
OTT Options for this Weekend

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu gets invite for Telangana Rising Summit
image
Ambati Rambabu Accuses Chandrababu of Derailing Polavaram
image
Mega Parent Teacher Meeting 3.0 Begins Across Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look