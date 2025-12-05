Sharwa Joins Sankranthi Battle With NNNM

Charming Star Sharwa officially joins the Sankranthi battle with his upcoming family entertainer Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Despite several major films arriving for Sankranthi, the makers of NNNM are confident enough that the content will appeal to family audiences during the festival holidays.

Sharwa himself has an impressive Sankranthi record. His earlier festival outings Shatamanam Bhavati and Express Raja not only scored at the ticket window but became career-defining hits. With NNNM, he is eyeing a rare festive hat-trick.

The movie is helmed by Ram Abbaraju, who made waves with his sensational hit Samajavaragamana. Backed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner in collaboration with Adventures International Pvt. Ltd., the film features an ensemble cast and seasoned technicians.

Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya play the leading ladies, while Vishal Chandra Shekhar composes the music. Cinematography duties are shared by Gnana Shekhar VS and Yuvraaj, with the story by Bhanu Bogavarapu and dialogues by Nandu Savirigana.

The promotional material released so far has already stirred curiosity, and with the release date locked, the team is now preparing for an aggressive marketing campaign, to set expectations high.