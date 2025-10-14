Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked

Veteran director Srinu Vaitla has worked on a script and he is aiming a strong comeback. There are lot of speculations around the film and Nithiin was finalized for the project. But, the movie now landed into the hands of Sharwanand. An official announcement will be made in the upcoming week and the shoot commences early next year. Sharwanand loved the narration and he has given his nod. Srinu Vaitla and his team is busy finalizing the actors and technicians. Young writer Nandu penned the script of the film. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project. More details to be announced very soon officially.