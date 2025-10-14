Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Published on October 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked
image
Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
image
Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays it Safe

Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Star Boy Sidhu Jonnalagadda starrer Telusu Kada has created good anticipation with the blockbuster songs of S Thaman and teaser, trailer have captured the imagination of all audiences. Now, Siddhu interacted with the media about the film and he stated that “it will be a never-before-seen love story”.

Supporting his statement, the actor said, “80% of the scenes are fresh and they created them following the strong characters with no inspirations. So, the audiences will feel they are watching a fresh and highly interesting love story between three strong characters.” He further stated that his character will be stronger than ladies.

He stated that Raashii Khanna’s character will give an unexpected twist in the second half. He revealed, “The movie discusses about love, love marriage while my character, Varun is completely radical and unique.” He confirmed that “Each scene that featured in trailer will be there in the movie.”

Siddhu stated that he likes to involve in everything till the film releases as he needs to make sure that the film is entertaining. He praised director Neeraja Kona for working with him throughout and brining such a different, entertaining character to life. He thanked People Media Factory for supporting him and team’s vision.

Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty are playing leading lady roles in the film. Siddhu shared that both of them did splendid job and their characters are so strong that people will love them while his character seems a tad bit radical, it’ll entertain people, he assured. Telusu Kada is releasing on 17th October in theatres.

Next Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked Previous Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked
image
Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan

Latest

image
Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked
image
Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
image
Kangana Ranaut compares her journey to Shah Rukh Khan
image
Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays it Safe

Most Read

image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
image
Andhra Pradesh Signs Historic MoU to Set Up India’s Largest AI Data Hub
image
Jubilee Hills Politics Heat Up as BJP Rethinks Its Strategy

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event