Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Star Boy Sidhu Jonnalagadda starrer Telusu Kada has created good anticipation with the blockbuster songs of S Thaman and teaser, trailer have captured the imagination of all audiences. Now, Siddhu interacted with the media about the film and he stated that “it will be a never-before-seen love story”.

Supporting his statement, the actor said, “80% of the scenes are fresh and they created them following the strong characters with no inspirations. So, the audiences will feel they are watching a fresh and highly interesting love story between three strong characters.” He further stated that his character will be stronger than ladies.

He stated that Raashii Khanna’s character will give an unexpected twist in the second half. He revealed, “The movie discusses about love, love marriage while my character, Varun is completely radical and unique.” He confirmed that “Each scene that featured in trailer will be there in the movie.”

Siddhu stated that he likes to involve in everything till the film releases as he needs to make sure that the film is entertaining. He praised director Neeraja Kona for working with him throughout and brining such a different, entertaining character to life. He thanked People Media Factory for supporting him and team’s vision.

Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty are playing leading lady roles in the film. Siddhu shared that both of them did splendid job and their characters are so strong that people will love them while his character seems a tad bit radical, it’ll entertain people, he assured. Telusu Kada is releasing on 17th October in theatres.