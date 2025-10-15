Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Explosive Nominations and Bold Justifications

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was filled with heated exchanges, unexpected twists, and intense confrontations as the nomination process continued. Wild card entrants added fuel to the fire, while old contestants found themselves defending their alliances, decisions, and emotions. The episode perfectly captured how fragile trust and strategy can be inside the Bigg Boss house.

Tense Start to Nominations



The continuation of the nomination process began with Madhuri advising Bharani that he was getting emotionally trapped in relationships inside the house. Thanuja quickly objected to her remark, standing up for Bharani and calling Madhuri’s observation “one-sided.” Meanwhile, Ramya gave calm yet pointed feedback to Pavan, advising him to focus more on gameplay and less on depending on others’ strategies.

Ritu’s Round: Bharani vs. Divya Clash



In the next round, Madhuri emerged victorious and passed the nomination power to Ritu. She first nominated Bharani, accusing him of not helping her during the captaincy task. Bharani countered sharply, stating that decisions in the “bed task” were made collectively, not individually. What started as a discussion soon turned into a loud argument between the two.

Ritu’s second nomination was Divya, citing that Divya failed to provide breakfast on time in her role as the ration manager. Despite the accusation, Divya handled it gracefully and accepted her mistake, while Ritu unnecessarily raised her voice during the exchange. In the end, Madhuri chose to support Bharani and finalized Divya’s nomination.

Sanjana vs. Bharani: War of Words



In the following round, Gaurav won the task and gave the nomination opportunity to Sanjana. She targeted Ramu first, criticizing his passive behavior as a Sanchalak during the bed task and accusing him of lacking empathy when she was struggling. Her second nomination went to Bharani, whom she called “inhuman.”

This triggered an explosive reaction from Bharani, who reminded Sanjana that she was only back in the main house because of his earlier sacrifice. The confrontation grew tense until Gaurav made the decision — he approved Bharani’s nomination but canceled Ramu’s due to personal rapport.

Ayesha’s Strong Justification Wins Hearts



Winning again, Gaurav passed the next round to Ayesha, who gave the nomination power to Suman. He nominated Thanuja for betraying his trust in last week’s task, to which Thanuja countered that it was mere “retaliation” since she had nominated him before. Suman’s second nomination was Sanjana, claiming she enjoyed drama when others fought.

However, Ayesha impressed everyone with her fairness and communication skills. She saved Sanjana, nominated Thanuja, and backed her decision with strong, logical reasoning — earning appreciation from all corners.

Final Twist by Bigg Boss



To conclude the nomination process, Bigg Boss gave Kalyan a direct chance to nominate one contestant. Without hesitation, he chose Ramu, making the week’s list of nominees final.

This week’s nomination list — Suman, Thanuja, Pavan, Bharani, Divya, and Ramu — promises high drama ahead. With emotions running high and alliances under strain, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is entering a crucial phase where every move, every word, and every emotion could decide who stays and who leaves the house next.