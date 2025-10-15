Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Explosive Nominations and Bold Justifications

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Explosive Nominations and Bold Justifications

Published on October 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Facts about Sankranthiki Vastunnam Hindi Remake
image
Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Explosive Nominations and Bold Justifications
image
Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked
image
Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Explosive Nominations and Bold Justifications

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was filled with heated exchanges, unexpected twists, and intense confrontations as the nomination process continued. Wild card entrants added fuel to the fire, while old contestants found themselves defending their alliances, decisions, and emotions. The episode perfectly captured how fragile trust and strategy can be inside the Bigg Boss house.

Tense Start to Nominations

The continuation of the nomination process began with Madhuri advising Bharani that he was getting emotionally trapped in relationships inside the house. Thanuja quickly objected to her remark, standing up for Bharani and calling Madhuri’s observation “one-sided.” Meanwhile, Ramya gave calm yet pointed feedback to Pavan, advising him to focus more on gameplay and less on depending on others’ strategies.

Ritu’s Round: Bharani vs. Divya Clash

In the next round, Madhuri emerged victorious and passed the nomination power to Ritu. She first nominated Bharani, accusing him of not helping her during the captaincy task. Bharani countered sharply, stating that decisions in the “bed task” were made collectively, not individually. What started as a discussion soon turned into a loud argument between the two.

Ritu’s second nomination was Divya, citing that Divya failed to provide breakfast on time in her role as the ration manager. Despite the accusation, Divya handled it gracefully and accepted her mistake, while Ritu unnecessarily raised her voice during the exchange. In the end, Madhuri chose to support Bharani and finalized Divya’s nomination.

Sanjana vs. Bharani: War of Words

In the following round, Gaurav won the task and gave the nomination opportunity to Sanjana. She targeted Ramu first, criticizing his passive behavior as a Sanchalak during the bed task and accusing him of lacking empathy when she was struggling. Her second nomination went to Bharani, whom she called “inhuman.”

This triggered an explosive reaction from Bharani, who reminded Sanjana that she was only back in the main house because of his earlier sacrifice. The confrontation grew tense until Gaurav made the decision — he approved Bharani’s nomination but canceled Ramu’s due to personal rapport.

Ayesha’s Strong Justification Wins Hearts

Winning again, Gaurav passed the next round to Ayesha, who gave the nomination power to Suman. He nominated Thanuja for betraying his trust in last week’s task, to which Thanuja countered that it was mere “retaliation” since she had nominated him before. Suman’s second nomination was Sanjana, claiming she enjoyed drama when others fought.

However, Ayesha impressed everyone with her fairness and communication skills. She saved Sanjana, nominated Thanuja, and backed her decision with strong, logical reasoning — earning appreciation from all corners.

Final Twist by Bigg Boss

To conclude the nomination process, Bigg Boss gave Kalyan a direct chance to nominate one contestant. Without hesitation, he chose Ramu, making the week’s list of nominees final.

This week’s nomination list — Suman, Thanuja, Pavan, Bharani, Divya, and Ramu — promises high drama ahead. With emotions running high and alliances under strain, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is entering a crucial phase where every move, every word, and every emotion could decide who stays and who leaves the house next.

Next Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn Previous Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked
else

TRENDING

image
Facts about Sankranthiki Vastunnam Hindi Remake
image
Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn
image
Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked

Latest

image
Facts about Sankranthiki Vastunnam Hindi Remake
image
Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Explosive Nominations and Bold Justifications
image
Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla Film Locked
image
Telusu Kada is a never-before-seen love story – Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Most Read

image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
image
Andhra Pradesh Signs Historic MoU to Set Up India’s Largest AI Data Hub
image
Jubilee Hills Politics Heat Up as BJP Rethinks Its Strategy

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event