Home > Movie News

Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn

Published on October 15, 2025 by nymisha

Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn

For the first time, Megastar Chiranjeevi is working with successful director Anil Ravipudi and the film titled Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a hilarious entertainer. The first single ‘Meesaala Pilla’ from the film is out and it is entertaining. Megastar’s grace, looks and his dance moves are the major USP of the song. The song is impressive and has chances of ending up as a chartbuster. But there are several debates and discussions comparing the song with ‘Godari Gattu Meedha’ from Sankranthiki Vastunnam which was one of the biggest chart busters. The song also helped the film big time.

Soon after the release of Meesaala Pilla, the song is compared with the first single of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Both these are unique numbers and they are impressive in their own style. Megastar has done the magic and Anil Ravipudi presented the best look of Chiranjeevi. Nayanthara looked stunning in the song. Meesaala Pilla is shot in a multiple sets and it follows the typical Anil Ravipudi’s narrative. The lyrics are impressive and so is the choreography. Anil Ravipudi delivers the best first single through Meesaala Pilla. The film produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela releases during Sankranthi 2026.

