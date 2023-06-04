Sharwanand ties knot to Rakshitha

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy are officially husband and wife. The couple got engaged on January 26th and on the 3rd of June at 11 PM Sharwanand and Rakshitha got married at Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family. A few pictures and videos from the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies are circulating on social media.

Sharwanad was seen dancing for Chiranjeevi’s Poonakalu Loading. Ram Charan was one of the guests who attended Sharwa’s wedding. Rana Daggubati and Chiranjeevi are also on the guest list. Rakshitha is the daughter of High Court advocate Madhusudhan Reddy and granddaughter of TDP minister later Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.Sharwanand will host a grand wedding reception for Tollywood on June 9th in Hyderabad.