Pawan Kalyan’s OG latest Shooting Updates

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is undoubtedly the busiest person in Tollywood. He is juggling between his political commitments and film shoots. His next film OG’s third schedule kick-started today in Hyderabad. OG has officially announced the news through their social media account. The team also cleared that Pawan Kalyan will be joining the schedule in a few days.

Pawan Kalyan has to start his “Varahi Yatra” from June 14th. The actor is going to visit every constituency for two days. Pawan before kickstarting his political “Varahi Yatra” will finish his part of a shoot for the third schedule of OG. Pawan Kalyan’s pics BTS of OG have created the much-wanted buzz for the film. OG is directed by Sahoo fame Sujeeth and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the lead actress. The film may hit the screens during Christmas 2023.