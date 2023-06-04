UV Creations to produce Yatra2

The biopic of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan is on the cards. Mahi V Raghav, who directed Yatra, a biopic of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy is ready to make the sequel for Yatra. Yatra 2 going to project YS Jagan’s Padayatra before the 2019 elections. Yatra was released before the 2019 elections and impressed the audience.

UV Creations is on board to produce Yatra 2. Makers are going to make it on a grand scale. Currently, Mahi V Raghav is in search for the lead actor role, who can reprise YSJagan. Tamil actors Jeeva, Vishal and a few other actors are also in consideration. More details are expected to be out very soon. The film will be released before the next Assembly Elections in AP and might strengthen the YSRCP vote bank.