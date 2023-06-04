Bholaa Mania Lyrical Video: Mass Mania

Advertisement

The makers of Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar movie have kick-started the promotions. As part of it, the team released Bholaa Mania, the first lyrical song from the film. Mahathi Swara Sagar composed this highly energetic dance number. Chiranjeevi was spotted dancing to the Bholaa Mani signature step in the video. Bholaa Mania was crooned by Revanth LV and Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics.

Meher Ramesh’s directional venture ‘Bhola Shankar’ is expected to release in theatres by August 11th, 2023. Tamannaah Bhatia is the heroine and Keerthy Suresh is playing Chiranjeevi’s sister. AK Entertainments is bankrolling this project.