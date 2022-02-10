Sharwanand’s AMJ Teaser: Incredibly Hilarious

Sharwanand and Tirumala Kishore’s healthy family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is all set for a grand release on February 25th. Meanwhile, promotions are happening in aggressive manner for the film, as there are only two weeks left for its theatrical release.

Today, the film’s teaser has been unveiled. The video definitely lives up to all the expectations with a fresh story and hilarious treatment. As the trailer suggests, the family is looking for a right match for Sharwanand. While initially he used to reject proposals, he is now in a position of getting rejected.

Fortunately, Sharwa meets Rashmika Mandanna and he feels she’s the one he’s looking for. When things are going smoothly, she gives him shock of his life. She tells him the marriage will not materialize. Why she said that and how they sort out things form crux of the story.

Sharwanand looks handsome in the character which best suits him. Rashmika Mandanna is cool and she played her part proficiently. They look charming together on screen. DSP’s BGM is the other big positives, other than Tirumala Kishore’s taking, Sujith Sarang’s cinematography and SLV cinemas lavish production values.

The incredibly hilarious trailer sets the bar further high on the film.