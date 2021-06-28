Sharwanand’s next is Oke Oka Jeevitham

Young and talented actor Sharwanand signed a bilingual in the direction of Shree Karthick. The entire shooting portion of the film is completed. Sharwanand unveiled the first look and the title poster of the film. The movie is titled Oke Oka Jeevitham and the poster looks interesting. Ritu Varma is the leading lady and Amala Akkineni, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi will be seen in other prominent roles. The makers are in plans to announce the release date of the film and kick-start the promotional activities.

Dream Warrior Pictures are the producers. Talented director Tharun Bhascker penned the dialogues for this emotional entertainer and Jakes Bejoy is the music director. Sharwanand is currently shooting for Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram that will release after Oke Oka Jeevitham.