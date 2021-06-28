Buzz: Rana Daggubati to host Bigg Boss 5?

The fourth season for Bigg Boss Telugu got delayed last year due to the pandemic and it was scheduled during the second half of the year. Now, there are ongoing discussions about the fifth season of Bigg Boss. It was Tollywood actor Nagarjuna who hosted the fourth season. The hunt for the host for the fifth season is currently on. Tollywood hunk Rana Daggubati is now holding talks for Bigg Boss 5. The makers approached Rana and the actor is yet to take the call.

Rana also hosted the latest season of No 1 Yaari and it was a hit. Rana Daggubati’s hosting skills are widely appreciated. Star MAA now approached Rana for Bigg Boss 5. An official announcement will be made soon. The contestants are finalized currently and Bigg Boss 5 is expected to start in August.