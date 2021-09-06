Shiva Nirvana about Vijay Deverakonda’s Film

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Liger, a pan-Indian film that is directed by Puri Jagannadh. From the past few days, there are speculations that Vijay Deverakonda rejected Shiva Nirvana’s film as the film lacks pan-Indian appeal. The rumors also said that Shiva Nirvana was given a chance to narrate one more pan-Indian script but the young director failed to utilize this opportunity. Shiva Nirvana during the promotions of Tuck Jagadish revealed that his film with Vijay Deverakonda is on and it will roll next year.

“My film with Vijay Deverakonda is not a pan-Indian project. It is a simple Telugu film with loads of entertainment. Vijay Deverakonda loved the script and he is on the board for the film. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently” told Shiva Nirvana. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this film and Vijay Deverakonda will start shooting for the movie after he completes Liger. Shiva Nirvana’s recent film Tuck Jagadish featuring Nani will stream on Amazon Prime.