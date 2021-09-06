Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar film Updates

On the 50th birthday of Pawan Kalyan, the makers of his 28th film released the pre-look of the project. Harish Shankar is on the board to direct the film and the entire pre-production work of the film got wrapped up. There are speculations about the film’s shoot and Pawan has to complete the shoot of Bheemla Nayak and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Harish Shankar along with the producers met Pawan Kalyan recently and the makers released the picture today.

The regular shoot of the film will commence in October once Pawan is done with the shoot of Bheemla Nayak. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in this untitled film and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film is aimed for release during the second half of 2022. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and there are a lot of speculations about the title of this untitled mass entertainer.