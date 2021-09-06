Balineni’s lavish Russia trip raises eyebrows

Andhra Pradesh power minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy’s lavish pictures in a private jet have gone viral on social media platforms.

Balineni himself posted these pictures on his Facebook account.

In the picture, Balineni is seen enjoying his travel in a luxurious private jet.

He even posted a catchy caption to this picture which says, “Live life without excuses and enjoy travelling”

However, Balineni did not disclose where he is flying in a private jet.

YSRCP circles say Balineni embarked on a trip to Russia.

But no one knows, whether it’s an official trip or a personal trip.

In the picture, only Baleneni is seen in a luxurious private jet giving indications that he is on a ‘personal jolly trip’ to Russia.

He is already famous for lavish life style.

At a time when all are facing severe financial crisis due to Covid, Balieneni’s lavish pictures in a luxurious private jet raises many a eyebrows.