Shocking Budget for Prabhas and Hanu’s Film?

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas is busy with several films. The actor is on a summer break currently and he would return back to the film sets in June. He is working with Hanu Raghavapudi and the film is titled Fauji. Touted to be a periodic film set before independence, the film presents Prabhas as a Soldier in the film. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this big-budget film and the shoot is happening at a fast pace. Massive sets are constructed in Ramoji Film City for the shoot.

The update says that Fauji is made on a budget of Rs 600 crores which is a record. Mythri Movie Makers did not spend Rs 600 crores for Pushpa and they are spending lavishly on Fauji. The production house is quite confident on the content and they have given a free hand to Hanu Raghavapudi and team. The film is expected to release next year. Some of the top technicians are working for Fauji.