Buzz: Producer needed for Megastar’s Next?

Bobby Kolli is a diehard fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi and he admitted this on public stages several times. The young director also directed Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya and the film ended up as a blockbuster. Soon, he directed Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj recently and the film too ended up as a decent hit. Bobby is all set to direct Megastar again soon. Bobby narrated and discussed a script with Chiranjeevi and Megastar has given his nod already.

The proposal of the combo reached all the top production houses but all of them are busy with several films. Megastar promised Bobby that he would finalize and lock the producer soon. The film’s budget will touch Rs 200 crores. Megastar is charging Rs 75 crores and all the other remunerations would touch Rs 25 crores. The making of the film will cost Rs 100 crores more. Chiranjeevi is on a hunt for the right producer to handle the film. More details awaited.