Shraddha Kapoor signs a Trilogy

Talented actress Shraddha Kapoor has been picking up interesting films in her career. After the super success of Stree, Shraddha Kapoor has been looking to sign challenging roles. The actress signed a trilogy which will be based on the television show Naagin. Shraddha Kapoor plays Ichhadhaari Nagin in the film which will be made in three parts. The film is titled Nagin and will be directed by Vishal Furia.

Nikhil Dwivedi will produce this film and the shoot of the first installment starts early next year. The film will be made on a massive budget. More details about the film to be announced officially very soon.

