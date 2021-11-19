Shyam Singha Roy is a Love Story: Nani

The teaser of Nani’s upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy is out and his fans are left in delight. Nani is testing his luck in theatres after two complete years and the actor is super confident on the film. The teaser of Shyam Singha Roy hints that the film is a hard-hitting social drama. Nani says that Shyam Singha Roy is a love story. The film’s story happens in the past and present. Nani plays a dual role and the film happens in Kolkata. Shyam, a revolutionary writer falls in love with Sai Pallavi, a Devadasi and fights for justice of Devadasis in Kolkata.

In the present, Singha Roy is a youngster who is in love with Krithi Shetty. The connection between Shyam and Singha Roy is kept under wraps for now. During the teaser launch of Shyam Singha Roy, Nani reconfirmed that the film will hit the screens on December 24th. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. Nani’s look and his intense performance in the teaser garnered positive buzz around the film.