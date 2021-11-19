Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda: Pushparaj’s Mass Swag

By
Telugu360
-
0

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa has so many highlights and here is one more to the list- Eyy Bidda, a song overloaded with energy and enthusiasm.

The movie’s makers have released the song with the starting words Eyy Bidda, Idhi Naa Adda which has got all the ingredients to become an instant hit.

With this number, Devi Sri Prasad has served a great menu for the dancing appetite of Allu Arjun.

Pushpa is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya in pivotal roles and releasing in grand scale on December 17th

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here