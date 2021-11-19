Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda: Pushparaj’s Mass Swag

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa has so many highlights and here is one more to the list- Eyy Bidda, a song overloaded with energy and enthusiasm.

The movie’s makers have released the song with the starting words Eyy Bidda, Idhi Naa Adda which has got all the ingredients to become an instant hit.

With this number, Devi Sri Prasad has served a great menu for the dancing appetite of Allu Arjun.

Pushpa is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya in pivotal roles and releasing in grand scale on December 17th