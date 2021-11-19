TRS takes credit for Modi withdrawing farm laws!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal the Centre’s three controversial farm laws.

Modi made this statement while addressing the nation on Friday morning (today).

Modi said he has decided to scrap the farm laws taking into consideration the agitations being held by farmers unions in several states for the past one year demanding repeal of farm laws.

However, the ruling TRS took credit for Modi backtracking on farm laws.

This is because Modi’s statement came within 24 hours of Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao holding dharna on farmers’ issues at Indira Park on Thursday along with his entire cabinet ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs.

KCR threatened to intensify agitation at national-level if Modi fails to procure paddy from Telangana and also withdraw farm laws.

TRS leaders say KCR’s agitation has forced Modi to reconsider his decision on farm laws and forced to withdraw farm laws.

TRS leaders claim that is the power of KCR who achieved Telangana state with agitations and has now achieved withdrawal of farm laws with the same agitation programmes.