KCR nominates Chary as MLC under Governor’s quota!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has nominated former Telangana Legislative Assembly speaker S.Madhusudhana Chary as MLC under governor’s quota.

Chary’s name was approved by the state cabinet in circulation mode.

After approval, it was referred to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for final approval.

The governor approved Chary’s nomination as MLC on Friday (today).

Earlier, KCR had nominated Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC under governor’s quota on August 1 after he quit Congress and joined TRS ahead of Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

It was cleared by the cabinet and sent to governor for approval.

But the Governor refused to give her approval citing several pending police cases against Kaushik Reddy and kept the file pending.

Despite this, KCR avoided confrontation with Governor.

Three days ago, he nominated Kaushik Reddy as MLC under MLAs quota.

In the place of Kaushik Reddy, he has now nominated Chary as MLC under governor’s quta.

Chary lost Bhupalapally seat to Congress in December 2018 Assembly polls.

He served as first speaker of Telangana Assembly for full term from 2014 to 2018.

However, Bhupalapally Congress MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy later joined TRS.

Chary has been waiting for MLC seat since then.