Bigg boss 5: It was not a lip lock in the house

Bigg boss season 5 is continuing on a good note and the Captaincy task continues in the latest episode as well. Details as follows.

Captaincy task continues:

Nee Illu Bangaram gaanu- Captaincy task of the week continues in the house. In the previous episode, Siri and Priyanka already became contenders for the Captaincy. Siri became captain as Manas played on behalf of her. Today when Annie and Manas played the task, Annie won and became the contender for Captaincy. Next time, Kajal, Sunny and Manas played the task and Manas won the task. Overall, Siri, Manas, Annie, and Priyanka are the final contenders for Captaincy.

It was not a lip lock:

In the promo of current episode, it was seen Siri hugging Shanmukh but after seeing the visual, some people thought it could be lip lock between those two. There was a wide debate on social media on this and some went on to criticise the show. However, it was just another hug between the friends. Siri and Shanmukh have been fighting for petty reasons and then patching up since the beginning of the season. This is just another instance of the same theme.

Out of others, Kajal and Sunny were seen arguing as Sunny demeaned her by calling his tail. She was seen crying for the comments. Similar demeaning comments were given by Manas to Priyanka for which she got offended. But he apologised later.

Overall it was an average episode.