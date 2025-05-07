Single has an unpredictable and innovative climax – Sree Vishnu

King of Content Sree Vishnu has been able to make a mark for himself with his entertainers. He delivered highly unique films with different scripts and now, his #Single is gearing up for 9th May release. The actor interacted with media promoting the film. He stated that the climax will be unpredictable.

Elaborating, the actor said that he loved the script as soon as he heard the idea. He stated that director Caarthick Raju travelled with him for two years and hence, he knows every character and the development. He also stated that he takes care at the script level about every character having good importance and not just himself.

He further stated that he would not have done the film if Vennela Kishore did not accept the offer. He said that the film won’t be possible without any of their characters and everyone will say the same. He further said that Ivana and Ketika Sharma did their best and the climax will shock everyone and will be innovative.

Sree Vishnu stated that he is happy to have associated with Geetha Arts for this movie and they did everything required to make it a thorough hilarious entertainer that would be loved by all. Vidya Koppineedi, Bhanu Pratapa and Riyaz Chowdary have produced the film while Allu Aravind is presenting it.