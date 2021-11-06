Siri, Shanmukh doing it just to create content: ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ viewers

With only 11 members left on the reality show, the makers seem to be concentrating on the unnecessary matters going on, in the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ house.

Actors Siri and Shanmukh, who are branded as the best friends on the show, are being focused more, on the recent episodes of the reality show, which is being hated by the viewers.

Getting into the details, Shanmukh and Siri are spotted playing group games on the show.

From the start of the season, the duo was always seen together.

Even in the nominations, the duo voted for similar inmates, which made everyone believe they are good friends with a mutual game plan.

But, the recent episodes have become a ‘cringe-show’ to the viewers, as the duo keep fighting for silly reasons, which appear to be their ‘content-creation’.

‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ viewers appear to be fed up with these made-up fights, going by their opinions on the social media platforms.

“Siri and Shanmukh want to get focused. Not even one of their fight has a logical explanation. They could come up with something better if they want screen presence,” one fan wrote.

One of their fans took to their microblogging site to write: “I expected more of the pair. At times they appear like friends, while they get overly possessive of each other the other time. They fight for silly reasons, which make me think they do it for the sake of content.”

While Shanmukh has one of the biggest fan following among the current ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants, he has been performing well, except for these petty things, which are obvious to the viewers.

“Shannu need not do this. He is capable of winning the title, only if he stops drams with Siri,” a user wrote.