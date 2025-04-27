SIT Releases Suspect in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) briefly detained Komma Parameshwar Reddy, a suspect in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, before releasing him again. Parameshwar Reddy claimed health issues when questioned by authorities, leading to his release. This marks the second time in recent weeks that police have had to release him after detention.

The SIT is also investigating the suspicious deaths of six witnesses related to the case. One such witness, Srinivas Reddy from Sinhadripuram mandal, died under mysterious circumstances on September 2, 2019. Parameshwar Reddy, who is a close relative of Srinivas Reddy, was taken into custody by Pulivendula police on Saturday morning for questioning about the incident.

Just ten days earlier, police had similarly detained Parameshwar Reddy. But with health problems, he was released, where authorities describe it as ‘drama’. Police find his behaviour pattern suspicious and are now closely monitoring him.

SIT officials are now planning to take a more structured approach. They intend to issue proper notices before taking Parameshwar Reddy into custody next time, ensuring that his claims of health issues cannot interfere with the investigation process. The authorities remain determined to question him thoroughly about his potential involvement in the case.