Home > Movie News

Two Malayalam Directors caught with Hybrid Ganja

Published on April 27, 2025 by nymisha

Two Malayalam Directors caught with Hybrid Ganja

In a raid conducted by Kochi police in Kerala, three individuals have been arrested and two among them are said to be notable Malayalam directors. Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza along with Shalif Mohammed were taken into custody and the raid was conducted at 2 AM. Khalid Rahman recently directed Alappuzha Gymkhana and the film released in Telugu on Friday. Ashraz Hamza is the director of Thamasha. They are caught with 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja.

All the three were released on bail as per the report. The raid was conducted on an apartment near Gosree Bridge in Kochi city. The property belonged to cinematographer Shyju Khalid. The Excise Department received confidential information after which the raid was conducted. Recently Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in a drugs case and the investigation is going on. Now, two Malayalam directors are arrested in the drugs case.

Next Nayanthara’s Quote Shocks Mega – Anil Team Previous SIT Releases Suspect in Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case
