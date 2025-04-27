x
Movie News

Nayanthara’s Quote Shocks Mega – Anil Team

Published on April 27, 2025 by nymisha

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon work with successful director Anil Ravipudi. The scriptwork is in the final stages and the pre-production work is happening currently. The team is busy finalizing the actors and the shoot commences in the last week of May. Names like Aditi Rao Hydari and Nayanthara are considered for the heroine’s role. The team approached Nayanthara recently and the actress quoted a whopping remuneration of Rs 15 crores.

The Mega – Anil team has a budget of Rs 5 crores for the leading lady and they are now on a hunt for other options. The actress will be finalized and announced soon. Bheems is scoring the music and background score for this hilarious entertainer. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers of this untitled film and the movie releases during Sankranthi 2026.

