Sita Ramam Records Strong First Week Numbers

Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam has become that rare kind of film that wins the applause of the critics and audience and also ends up a massive blockbuster.

Despite having no stars, the movie backed by good content, it has collected a sensational 40 Crore gross in the first week of its release. The movie was steady in the working days as well.

At the US box office, the movie has crossed the $850K and is on its way for the one million dollar mark. These are remarkable numbers for the film.

However, the trade is confident that the movie will have run beyond the first week due to the extreme positive word of mouth in the general public.

