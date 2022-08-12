Pawan Kalyan Launches the Fun filled Trailer of Kalapuram

Advertisement

Talented filmmaker Karuna Kumar is coming with situational comedy entertainer ‘Kalapuram,’ captioned “Ee Oorlo Andharu Kalakaarule”. Satyam Rajesh, Rakshit Atluri, Sanchitha Poonacha, Kaashima Rafi, and Chitram Sreenu appear in the film.

The makers recently released a fun filled teaser with all the comedy elements, fun, drama, and emotion. Everyone was impressed by the teaser and craved for more from the film. Keeping the excitement rolling, today makers offered a fun filled trailer from the film. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan launched this powerful trailer and conveyed his best wishes to the team.

The trailer, which lasts 1 minute and 57 seconds, explores the Kalapuram village and its talented artists. Karuna Kumar’s latest film is a situational comedy entertainer. When the director and producer arrive in Kalapuram village, they intend to make a film and now comes a twist in the plot. How did everyone in this intriguing story get connected? And will director (Sathyam Rajesh) completes his film by overcoming all of the obstacles depicted in the trailer. The trailer drew attention with its blend of comedy, action, and drama. Looks like Karuna Kumar is going to hit the Bulls eye again by exploring this genre.

Kalapuram will be released in theatres on August 26. Karuna Kumar, known for his intense storytelling, has attempted something light-hearted and wacky, and we can’t wait to see what this side of the storyteller has in store. This film is being supported by Zee Studios and R4 Entertainments.