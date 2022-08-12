Prabhas’ Salaar Update Loading

Rebelstar Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and he is shooting for Project K currently. The pan-Indian actor will resume the shoot of Salaar in the direction of Prashanth Neel and the film will hit the screens in summer 2023. The makers and the team are tight-lipped though there are speculations that the film will be made in two installments. A major update on Salaar will be out on August 15th on the occasion of Independence Day. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are keen to complete the shoot of both the installments by the end of this year.

The second installment of Salaar is planned for December 2023 release. Salaar has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Prabhas will be essaying the title role as a don. Hombale Films are the producers. After the super success of KGF: Chapter 2, there are high expectations on Salaar. A major portion of the film is completed in Hyderabad and some other parts of Telangana including Singareni. Prabhas will also commence the shoot of Maruthi’s film this year.