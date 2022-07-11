Six Tollywood biggies aiming Summer 2023 Release

Sankranthi and summer are the best seasons for films and several biggies aim for release during these holiday seasons. 2023 has a packed summer already. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel film Salaar is expected to hit the screens in the season. The release date is yet to be locked. Ram Charan and Shankar film will release on March 28th which is the release date of Charan’s super hit film Rangasthalam. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is gearing up for Ugadi or summer release next year.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s project is aimed for summer 2023 release and is announced. The makers of NTR and Koratala Siva’s film are targeting summer release if the shoot commences in September. Nandamuri Balakrishna will work with Anil Ravipudi soon and the release plans are in summer 2023. The release plans of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule are yet to be decoded. For now, there are six biggies aiming for summer 2023 release. The release chart would get updated soon.