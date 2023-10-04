Skanda has crashed on the Tuesday as the film has dismal collections all over. The worldwide share on 6th day is around 35 lakhs with nizam at 7 lakhs. Total share of the film now stands at 21.9 Cr. The drop is more than 85 percent from Monday which is a huge crash. It is now certain that the film is heading towards disaster with huge losses for buyers. It is a consecutive disaster for Ram Pothineni after Warrior.
Below are the area-wise 6 days shares:
(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)
|Area
|6 days worldwide collections
|3 Days Collection
|Day 1 collections
|Worldwide Pre-Release Business
|Nizam
|6.53 Cr
|4.59 Cr
|2.72 Cr
|11.5 Cr (NRA)
|Ceeded
|3.70 Cr
|2.30 Cr
|1.35 Cr
|9 Cr (NRA)
|Andhra
|18 Cr (NRA)
|P&P
|1.5 Cr
|UA
|2.40 Cr
|1.58 Cr
|0.92 Cr
|Guntur
|1.61 Cr
|1.13 Cr
|0.82 Cr
|East
|1.46 Cr
|0.93 Cr
|0.50 Cr
|Krishna
|1 Cr
|0.64 Cr
|0.38 Cr
|West
|0.9 Cr
|0.56 Cr
|0.3 Cr
|Nellore
|0.88 Cr
|0.59 Cr
|0.40 Cr
|AP/TS
|18.48 Cr
|12.32 Cr
|7.39 Cr
|40 Cr (excluding GST)
|KA + ROI
|2 Cr
|1 Cr
|0.5 Cr
|2.5 Cr
|Overseas
|1.4 Cr
|1.3 Cr
|0.8Cr
|1.5 Cr
|Worldwide Share
|21.88 Cr
|14.62 Cr
|8.69 Cr
|Worldwide Gross
|43.8 Cr
|28 Cr
|14.8 Cr
|Worldwide Breakeven
|44 Cr
|44 Cr
|44 Cr
|44 Cr (excluding GST)