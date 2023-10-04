Skanda has crashed on the Tuesday as the film has dismal collections all over. The worldwide share on 6th day is around 35 lakhs with nizam at 7 lakhs. Total share of the film now stands at 21.9 Cr. The drop is more than 85 percent from Monday which is a huge crash. It is now certain that the film is heading towards disaster with huge losses for buyers. It is a consecutive disaster for Ram Pothineni after Warrior.

Below are the area-wise 6 days shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area 6 days worldwide collections 3 Days Collection Day 1 collections Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 6.53 Cr 4.59 Cr 2.72 Cr 11.5 Cr (NRA) Ceeded 3.70 Cr 2.30 Cr 1.35 Cr 9 Cr (NRA) Andhra 18 Cr (NRA) P&P 1.5 Cr UA 2.40 Cr 1.58 Cr 0.92 Cr Guntur 1.61 Cr 1.13 Cr 0.82 Cr East 1.46 Cr 0.93 Cr 0.50 Cr Krishna 1 Cr 0.64 Cr 0.38 Cr West 0.9 Cr 0.56 Cr 0.3 Cr Nellore 0.88 Cr 0.59 Cr 0.40 Cr AP/TS 18.48 Cr 12.32 Cr 7.39 Cr 40 Cr (excluding GST) KA + ROI 2 Cr 1 Cr 0.5 Cr 2.5 Cr Overseas 1.4 Cr 1.3 Cr 0.8Cr 1.5 Cr Worldwide Share 21.88 Cr 14.62 Cr 8.69 Cr Worldwide Gross 43.8 Cr 28 Cr 14.8 Cr Worldwide Breakeven 44 Cr 44 Cr 44 Cr 44 Cr (excluding GST)