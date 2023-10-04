Skanda crashes After the holiday period – 6 days worldwide collections

Skanda has crashed on the Tuesday as the film has dismal collections all over. The worldwide share on 6th day is around 35 lakhs with nizam at 7 lakhs. Total share of the film now stands at 21.9 Cr. The drop is more than 85 percent from Monday which is a huge crash. It is now certain that the film is heading towards disaster with huge losses for buyers. It is a consecutive disaster for Ram Pothineni after Warrior.

Below are the area-wise 6 days shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area6 days worldwide collections3 Days CollectionDay 1 collectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam6.53 Cr4.59 Cr2.72 Cr11.5 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded3.70 Cr2.30 Cr1.35 Cr9 Cr (NRA)
Andhra 18 Cr (NRA)
P&P1.5 Cr
UA 2.40 Cr1.58 Cr0.92 Cr
Guntur1.61 Cr1.13 Cr0.82 Cr
East1.46 Cr0.93 Cr0.50 Cr
Krishna 1 Cr0.64 Cr0.38 Cr
West 0.9 Cr0.56 Cr0.3 Cr
Nellore0.88 Cr0.59 Cr0.40 Cr
AP/TS18.48 Cr12.32 Cr7.39 Cr40 Cr (excluding GST)
KA + ROI2 Cr1 Cr0.5 Cr2.5 Cr
Overseas1.4 Cr1.3 Cr0.8Cr1.5 Cr
Worldwide Share21.88 Cr14.62 Cr8.69 Cr
Worldwide Gross 43.8 Cr28 Cr14.8 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven44 Cr44 Cr44 Cr44 Cr (excluding GST)

