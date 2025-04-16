Smita Sabharwal Vs Revanth Sarkar fight getting uglier

Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal is a popular personality in Telangana and she has earned a special place for herself with her work in professional sphere and conduct in personal life. But she has been making news for wrong reasons after Congress came back to power in Telangana under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. The big question is, ‘Is Smita Sabharwal making mistakes or Revanth Reddy Sarkar troubling her?’

Smita Sabharwal enjoyed supreme influence during KCR’s rule. Many feel that she was even given more importance than senior IAS officers, during BRS rule. But once Congress came back, situation has turned starkly different for her.

The first displeasure over Smita Sabharwal was expressed, when Congress leaders and even officers, saw it as odd, when lady IAS did not pay courteous visit to CM Revanth Reddy, after he took over from KCR. Though there isn’t any a rule, it is customary for all officers to pay a courteous visit to newly sworn in Chief Minister.

The issue of Smita Sabharwal not visting CM Revanth Reddy gathered even more significance, owing to her extreme proximity to past BRS rulers. Many Congress leaders were openly disappointed over Smita’s behavior. That showed in the posting. She has been entrusted with Youth, Tourism and Culture Department, a post considered less significant when compared to her high-profile postings during KCR’s tenure.

As hints are clear that Smita Sabharwal is not in the good books of Revanth Sarkar, her detractors have been trying to further malign her image. Recently a controversy also erupted alleging her of misusing power and financial irregularities.

Now, in a fresh episode of ‘Smita Sabharwal Vs Revanth Sarkar’, woman IAS officer has been served notices by Police for retweeting AI generated images in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue. The shocking development here is, instead of trying to reconcile, Smita Sabharwal is trying to find fault Revanth Reddy-led Congress Govt for sending her notices over reposting several controversial tweets.

This makes the fight between Smita Sabharwal and Revanth Reddy Govt uglier. A Government serving notices to its own IAS officer sends wrong signals on many counts. It not just troubles IAS officer but also presents Government itself in badlight.

To be fair to Smita Sabharwal, she is lot better than many IAS officers who prostrate before ruling party to get good postings. She is also an efficient IAS officer. And, she is also popular among youth and Telangana supporters. So, if CM Revanth Reddy or any of his Ministerial colleagues have any issues with her, they should sort out dignifiedly rather than taking a offensive stand against the charismatic IAS officer, who has her own support base.

On the otherside, even Smita Sabharwal should mend her ways. Whatever may be the issue, being a senior and popular IAS officer, she can’t make statements which put the very Government she is serving in a badlight.