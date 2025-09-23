Sogasu From Telusu Kada: Pure Musical Magic

The teaser of Telusu Kada, starring Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda, and directed by Neeraja Kona on TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, was dropped recently, and it’s packed with love, drama, and swagger. The response was superb. The first single Mallika Gandha also topped music charts. Meanwhile, Nayanthara unleashed the film’s second single Sogasu Chudatharama.

As night falls, Srinidhi sneakily resets Siddu’s watch, spiritedly prolonging the magic. With killer dance moves, jazzy trumpet hooks, and a cool mood, it’s impossible not to groove along. Karthik’s dynamic vocals and Adviteeya’s expressive singing make this track a must-listen, while Krishna Kanth’s heartfelt lyrics spell pure romance.

Apart from displaying the rocking chemistry between Siddu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty, the song also shows slick and graceful dances of Siddu. On the whole, Sogasu Chudatharama is a pure musical magic.

Raashii Khanna is the other leading lady in the movie arriving for Diwali.