All Hurdles Cleared for Pawan Kalyan’s OG

OG happens to be the film which created humongous buzz all over and the film will release on September 25th with special paid premiere shows tomorrow night. The post-production works are still pending and the USA content was delayed. The final content is sent and OG’s hurdles are cleared. The Telugu version will release as per the plan in USA and Canada without major disruptions and there is no update on other language shows.

The advance sales are opened in AP and Telangana. There is huge demand for the tickets and the film is expected to end up as the biggest opener in Telugu this year. The makers and buyers are busy planning the shows. The governments of Telugu states granted permission for special shows along with a ticket hike during the Dasara holiday season. OG is a stylish action drama directed by Sujeeth. DVV Danayya is the producer of OG and Priyanka Mohan is the leading lady.