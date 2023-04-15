Some YSRCP workers are inciting caste hatred, says Varla

Some ruling YSRCP activists, particularly its social media organiser, Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, and its YouTube channel incharge, Ramala Manvitha Reddy, are acting as TDP leaders and inciting caste hatred besides fomenting communal trouble in the State only to create a feeling among the people that the TDP is resorting to these abetments, said TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Saturday.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, for his political gains is using the party activists, particularly these two persons to spread hatred, Ramaiah told media persons here. “Manvith Reddy, posing as a TDP leader keeping behind the photo of the party national president, Chandrababu Naidu, is resorting to wrong and misleading propaganda,” the TDP politburo member said.

Demanding that these two persons be taken into custody immediately and stringent action be initiated against them, Ramaiah announced that the party is going to lodge a complaint with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) against them.

Observing that Jagan always reposes faith only in such fake propaganda and conspiracy, the TDP leader pointed out that the chicken knife (kodi katti) drama and the murder case of his paternal uncle, Vivekananda Reddy are classic examples of this.

Stating that the people of the State are not ready to get cheated again by Jagan, Ramaiah said that his own sister and mother are now living under constant threat and this clearly indicates that the people lost total confidence in Jagan.

The social media wing of the YSRCP is being looked after by Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, the son of advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, he said, adding that he is running the social media in the most anarchic way only to see to it that Jagan become the Chief Minister again.

This apart, Manvith Reddy, posing as a TDP leader, released a video as if he is talking to the media, keeping behind the photo of Chandrababu Naidu only to cheat the people, he stated. Why Jagan has chosen such wrong ways to come to power again, Mr Varla Ramaiah asked.