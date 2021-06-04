Son of India Teaser: Mohan Babu’s aims a Comeback

Legendary actor Mohan Babu has been away from movies and is doing films quite selectively. His small role in Suriya’s Aakasame Nee Haddhuraa received top-class response from the audience. He is making his comeback in the lead role through Son of India. Tamil actor Suriya unveiled the film’s teaser that starts with the voiceover of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Mohan Babu exhibits multiple shades in the teaser which is focused on Mohan Babu’s characterization without unveiling the plot of the film.

Mohan Babu looks like he is leading a mission that is kept under wraps for now. Ilayaraja’s background score is good and the cinematography work stands out in the teaser. Popular writer Diamond Ratnababu is the director of Son of India and the film also has Srikanth and Pragya Jaiswal playing other prominent roles. Manchu Vishnu produced Son of India on 24 Frames Factory banner and the film releases soon.