Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut

Sonakshi Sinha started her successful Bollywood career with Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg, which came out in theaters on September 10, 2010. Since then, she has been a popular actress in mainstream movies, but she has also taken on different kinds of roles in projects like Dahaad and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which were both well-received and praised. It is rumored that Sonakshi Sinha will soon act in a Telugu film called Jatadhara, a fantasy thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan. Although it hasn’t been officially announced, it is said that Sonakshi will star alongside Sudheer Babu. According to sources, she is expected to start filming on March 8, 2025.

The film was launched in a grand manner in Hyderabad recently. Jatadhara will combine mythology, supernatural themes, and an interesting story. Sonakshi’s most recent projects include the horror-comedy Kakuda and the historical drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her entry into Telugu cinema will be a new and exciting step in her career. Sonakshi Sinha wed Zaheer Iqbal, her boyfriend of many years, on June 23, 2024. The actress is all excited about her new films and her Tollywood debut.