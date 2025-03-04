x
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut

Published on March 4, 2025 by nymisha

Sonakshi Sinha started her successful Bollywood career with Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg, which came out in theaters on September 10, 2010. Since then, she has been a popular actress in mainstream movies, but she has also taken on different kinds of roles in projects like Dahaad and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which were both well-received and praised. It is rumored that Sonakshi Sinha will soon act in a Telugu film called Jatadhara, a fantasy thriller directed by Venkat Kalyan. Although it hasn’t been officially announced, it is said that Sonakshi will star alongside Sudheer Babu. According to sources, she is expected to start filming on March 8, 2025.

The film was launched in a grand manner in Hyderabad recently. Jatadhara will combine mythology, supernatural themes, and an interesting story. Sonakshi’s most recent projects include the horror-comedy Kakuda and the historical drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her entry into Telugu cinema will be a new and exciting step in her career. Sonakshi Sinha wed Zaheer Iqbal, her boyfriend of many years, on June 23, 2024. The actress is all excited about her new films and her Tollywood debut.

