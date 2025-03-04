Why is Rashmika landing into Frequent Controversies in Karnataka?

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna made an impressive debut in her home language and she soon shifted her focus towards Telugu. She was occupied with Telugu films and her hardwork has taken her to the top slot. She soon signed Hindi films and emerged as one of the highest paid Indian heroines. In the past she rejected a couple of Kannada films and this has sent a wrong sign for the Kannada audience. There was a huge outrage against the actress for ignoring the home language and films. The issue got settled as time passed.

Rashmika was approached as a Guest by the government of Karnataka for several events and the actress revealed that she could not allocate time and dates. Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga slammed actor Rashmika over her alleged refusal to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival. He said that the people of Karnataka should teach her a lesson. Ravi Ganiga said that Rashmika disrespected Karnataka and the Kannada language.

Rashmika was a part of some of the biggest hits of the country like Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava. The actress never landed into any controversy in Telugu and Hindi. But when it comes to Karnataka, Rashmika has been in news for wrong reasons. The actress should know if she wants to get distracted from the people of Karnataka or if she has no time to attend the events. The Kannada beauty is targeted badly and frequently.