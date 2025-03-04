x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why is Rashmika landing into Frequent Controversies in Karnataka?

Published on March 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
We Aren’t Responsible For Chhaava 100 Cr Defamation
image
Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut
image
Why is Rashmika landing into Frequent Controversies in Karnataka?
image
More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar
image
Tragic Boat Accident in Godavari River Claims Two Lives

Why is Rashmika landing into Frequent Controversies in Karnataka?

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna made an impressive debut in her home language and she soon shifted her focus towards Telugu. She was occupied with Telugu films and her hardwork has taken her to the top slot. She soon signed Hindi films and emerged as one of the highest paid Indian heroines. In the past she rejected a couple of Kannada films and this has sent a wrong sign for the Kannada audience. There was a huge outrage against the actress for ignoring the home language and films. The issue got settled as time passed.

Rashmika was approached as a Guest by the government of Karnataka for several events and the actress revealed that she could not allocate time and dates. Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga slammed actor Rashmika over her alleged refusal to attend the Bengaluru International Film Festival. He said that the people of Karnataka should teach her a lesson. Ravi Ganiga said that Rashmika disrespected Karnataka and the Kannada language.

Rashmika was a part of some of the biggest hits of the country like Animal, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Chhaava. The actress never landed into any controversy in Telugu and Hindi. But when it comes to Karnataka, Rashmika has been in news for wrong reasons. The actress should know if she wants to get distracted from the people of Karnataka or if she has no time to attend the events. The Kannada beauty is targeted badly and frequently.

Next Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut Previous More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar
else

TRENDING

image
We Aren’t Responsible For Chhaava 100 Cr Defamation
image
Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut
image
Why is Rashmika landing into Frequent Controversies in Karnataka?

Latest

image
We Aren’t Responsible For Chhaava 100 Cr Defamation
image
Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut
image
Why is Rashmika landing into Frequent Controversies in Karnataka?
image
More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar
image
Tragic Boat Accident in Godavari River Claims Two Lives

Most Read

image
More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar
image
Tragic Boat Accident in Godavari River Claims Two Lives
image
Alapati Rajendra Prasad wins Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ Constituency MLC

Related Articles

Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special