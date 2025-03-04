We Aren’t Responsible For Chhaava 100 Cr Defamation

Geetha Film Distribution is bringing the epic historical drama Chhaava to Telugu audiences. The Telugu trailer was unveiled today, and the response to the dubbing quality has been positive.

During the trailer launch, Bunny Vasu shared that Chhaava has grossed 600 crore globally and holds strong potential for success in Telugu. He also emphasized that the Telugu version would remain faithful to the original Hindi version.

“There will be no changes in the Telugu version. We are focused on ensuring the best quality in the dubbing process. We’re also trying to bring Rashmika Mandanna and other actors for promotions, though they have prior commitments. Rashmika may attend a promotional event, and Vicky Kaushal is eager to attend the Telugu premiere, but we don’t have permission for stars to attend premiere shows here.”

The film has stirred controversy, with descendants of Maratha warriors Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke raising concerns about historical inaccuracies. The backlash has escalated to threats of a 100 crore defamation suit.

However, Bunny Vasu made it clear that Geetha Arts is not responsible for the defamation issue. “We are the distributors, not the producers. We are not responsible for any defamation lawsuits against the movie. But if the producers ask us to remove any scenes or change names, we will comply.”