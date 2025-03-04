x
Switch to: తెలుగు
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Hrithik and NTR shooting for an Epic Dance Number

Published on March 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: Kingston Pre release Event
image
Hrithik and NTR shooting for an Epic Dance Number
image
We Aren’t Responsible For Chhaava 100 Cr Defamation
image
Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut
image
Why is Rashmika landing into Frequent Controversies in Karnataka?

Hrithik and NTR shooting for an Epic Dance Number

Bollywood Greek God and Tollywood Superstar NTR are working together for War 2, a high voltage actioner that is in the final stages of shoot. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Yashraj Films are the producers. An epic dance number on NTR and Hrithik Roshan is currently being filmed from today in a grand manner. A massive set is constructed and more than 500 dancers are participating in the shoot along with the lead actors. Bosco Martis is choreographer and Pritam is scoring the music.

Both Hrithik and NTR are terrific dancers and the song would be one of the major highlights of War 2. This electrifying dance number is shot in Yashraj Studios in Mumbai and it would continue for six days. War 2 is slated for August 15th 2025 release and it is one of the most awaited pan-Indian films. NTR is expected to conclude his part for War 2 and he will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film in March.

Next Photos: Kingston Pre release Event Previous We Aren’t Responsible For Chhaava 100 Cr Defamation
else

TRENDING

image
Hrithik and NTR shooting for an Epic Dance Number
image
We Aren’t Responsible For Chhaava 100 Cr Defamation
image
Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut

Latest

image
Photos: Kingston Pre release Event
image
Hrithik and NTR shooting for an Epic Dance Number
image
We Aren’t Responsible For Chhaava 100 Cr Defamation
image
Sonakshi Sinha all set for Tollywood Debut
image
Why is Rashmika landing into Frequent Controversies in Karnataka?

Most Read

image
More cases on IPS Officer PV Sunil Kumar
image
Tragic Boat Accident in Godavari River Claims Two Lives
image
Alapati Rajendra Prasad wins Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ Constituency MLC

Related Articles

GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot