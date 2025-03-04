Hrithik and NTR shooting for an Epic Dance Number

Bollywood Greek God and Tollywood Superstar NTR are working together for War 2, a high voltage actioner that is in the final stages of shoot. Ayan Mukerji is the director and Yashraj Films are the producers. An epic dance number on NTR and Hrithik Roshan is currently being filmed from today in a grand manner. A massive set is constructed and more than 500 dancers are participating in the shoot along with the lead actors. Bosco Martis is choreographer and Pritam is scoring the music.

Both Hrithik and NTR are terrific dancers and the song would be one of the major highlights of War 2. This electrifying dance number is shot in Yashraj Studios in Mumbai and it would continue for six days. War 2 is slated for August 15th 2025 release and it is one of the most awaited pan-Indian films. NTR is expected to conclude his part for War 2 and he will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film in March.