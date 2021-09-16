Sonu Sood’s deal with a Real Estate Firm under scanner

Actor Sonu Sood proved himself to be a real hero after he helped hundreds of people during the pandemic time. The actor donated a major part of his earnings for charity and served the needy. The entire nation lauded him calling Sonu Sood a Real Hero. The Income Tax Department officials conducted surprise raids on the properties of Sonu Sood yesterday and this news created a sensation. Sonu Sood inked a deal with a real estate firm based in Lucknow recently. This is the major reason for the surprise IT raids on Sonu Sood and there are talks that he evaded tax on this deal.

The opposition parties slammed the Centre for the raids. Sonu Sood recently met the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and he was named as the brand ambassador for a program that is initiated by the Delhi government. Raids are conducted in six locations yesterday. The IT officials also surveyed the Mumbai residence of Sonu Sood. BJP rubbished the rumors saying that there is no political angle behind the raids. Arvind Kejriwal expressed his support for Sonu Sood.