This political heir’s attempts to reclaim dad’s legacy have hit a road-block

Usually, politicians pave the way for their wards. They gradually initiate them into politics and ensure their growth. But in case of this politician’s son, there is great opposition. The party and its cadre seem to the opposed to his foray into politics. Now the politician’s son is fighting a hard battle to gain back the trust of the party and its workers.

The politician in question is Kodela Sivaram, son of former speaker Kodela Sivaprasad. Sivaram was a monarch when his father was in power. His abrasive behaviour, alleged imposition of K Tax and his excesses have severely damaged Kodela Sivaprasad’s image. Those in the know say that Kodela Sivaram’s excesses is the chief reason for Kodela’s defeat in 2019.

Now Sivaram is desperately trying to make a comeback in the TDP. He wants to become the incharge of Sattenapalli assembly constituency. However, the cadre and the local leaders are said to be completely opposed to this proposal. Several leaders went to Chandrababu and requested him not to make Shivaram party incharge for Sattenapalli. Those who have faced his high-handed ways and extortions are keeping away from the party activity because of him. Despite his assurances that he was a changed man and would not trouble the party workers, the TDP cadre is not in a position to believe him.

Of late, Shivaram is regularly touring Sattenapalli to firm up his position. He has reportedly met TDP AP president Atchen Naidu and requested him to give him another chance to ‘redeem’ himself. He is also planning to meet Chandrababu Naidu one of these days. He is said to be making last ditch attempt to make a comeback. Let’s see if he can make it in the TDP.