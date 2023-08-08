Special surprise in Vijay’s Leo

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is working with Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film is Leo. The film is gearing up for Dasara release and the entire nation is waiting for the film’s release as it is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s immediate film after Vikram. During some of his recent interviews, Lokesh narrated about creating a new universe and taking the characters of the lead actors into this space. There are sequels for Khaithi and Vikram.

The latest update is that Leo will end up with an interesting twist and there would be a hint that the film will have a sequel or a continuation. Leo is a high-octane action entertainer. Vijay and Trisha are the lead actors and the film is produced by Seven Screen Studio.