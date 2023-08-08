Lokesh pays tributes to YS Viveka, says Sunitha will win legal battle

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday paid rich tributes to late Y S Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and expressed confidence that Sunitha, the daughter of late Y S Viveka, will certainly win the legal battle.

“Today is Babai YS Viveka’s birth anniversary but the boys (Jagan and others) are understood to have forgotten the day. The CBI has confirmed that they do not remember the birth anniversary of Babai but they sharply keep in mind the death anniversary with date and correct time,” Lokesh said in a sarcastic manner in a press note released during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Tuesday at Julakallu village of Gurajala Assembly segment in the combined Guntur district.

Lokesh expressed confidence that Ms Sunitha will certainly win the legal battle overcoming the harassment and the conspiracies against her. “She will not relax till she ensures that her cunning cousins, who killed her father, are behind the bars,” Lokesh remarked.

The TDP general secretary, who began his pada yatra at Julakallu, is received well by a large number of TDP activists under the leadership of the former MLA, Yerapathineni. Lokesh told all those who welcomed him that it is the TDP that is going to come back to power in the coming polls which will resolve the problems of all sections.

When the villagers submitted a memorandum raising their problems, Lokesh promised to solve all the issues once the TDP is into power again. He said that the Sagar canal will be modernised by the coming TDP government to see to it that every corner gets water. All the eligible will get houses, he said and sought their cooperation to bring Naidu back as the chief minister of the State.

The villagers of Janapadu also met Lokesh and appealed to him to see to it that Minimum Support Price (MSP) is paid for all farm products. Responding to them, Lokesh said that this Chief Minister is so inefficient that he could not utilise the Central funds. Immediately after the TDP forms the coming government all measures will be taken to purchase farm products at reasonable prices, he added.