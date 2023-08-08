Meher Ramesh calls Vedhalam Cringe

Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen in the remake of Vedhalam and the film titled Bhola Shankar is set for release on August 11th. When the trailer of the film was out, a section of the audience called the trailer cringe. During the promotional interviews, Meher Ramesh responded about it. He said that Vedhalam is ten times cringed and he said that they have made enough changes for the Telugu version of the film. He also said that Bhola Shankar is a proper commercial film and it would be a treat for everyone.

Bhola Shankar features Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Meher Ramesh is making his comeback as director after 12 years. AK Entertainments are the producers. Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music. Megastar and his team is currently promoting the film.