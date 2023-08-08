Gharana Mogudu, Gang Leader, Bholaa Shankar: Meher

Team Bholaa Shankar has been promoting the movie aggressively, as the movie is set for release this week. The film starring megastar Chiranjeevi was directed by Meher Ramesh and it also features Keerthy Suresh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sushanth.

Meher Ramesh says Bholaa Shankar will have elements for all sections of audiences. “Brother-sister sentiment is the major highlight of the movie, though it will have action and drama. Though it is a remake, we made sufficient changes to suit the image of Chiranjeevi. It used to be like a picnic, as Annayya used to be on friendly terms with everyone.”

The director says there is Chiranjeevi mark entertainment throughout the movie. “Bholaa Shankar will be in the commercial meter of Rowdy Alludu, Gharana Mogudu and Gang Leader. It will have all the elements one would expect in a Chiranjeevi starrer. Fans will enjoy Pawan Kalyan’s mannerisms imitated by Chiranjeevi.”

The movie is up for release on August 11th.