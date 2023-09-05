Spreading Kushi: Vijay Devarakonda sharing 1 crore rupees for 100 families

The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s Kushi, a pan-indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana released in theatres on September 1st. The film received super positive response from the audience. Families owned Vijay Deverakonda and gave him career best numbers.

Now Vijay Deverakonda wanted to give some of the love back. It is known that the makers arranged a grand success meet in Vizag today. Speaking at the event, Vijay Deverakonda said “You all want me to win and my films to succeed. You guys are sad if my movies flop, you are happy if my movie is a hit.

He said, “I am saying on this stage, from now on I will work for you hundred percent along with my family. You guys should always smile. I want to share Kushi with you all. I want to see your smile. I cannot meet all of you personally.”

He added “So, I am giving one crore rupees from my remuneration and from Kushi’s earnings to you, my family, to share my happiness with you. Soon I will select one hundred families and give a check of one lakh rupees to each family. I will share my earnings with you as well as my happiness. You all are Devara family.”

I will put a “Spreading Kushi” form on my social media. I am happy that the money I give helps you with rents and fees, says Vijay Deverakonda. He also talked about the fake bms rating, YouTube reviews and videos.

The film is creating sensation at box office. With super positive word of mouth, the film is going to continue terrific run and post good numbers.