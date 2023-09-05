Anushka about Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Top actress Anushka has been away from films for five years. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is her next film heading for release this Friday. It is an urban rom-com featuring Naveen Polishetty in the other lead role. The actress has been away from promotions and Naveen has been handling the promotions all the way. Anushka says Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is a beautiful film and she is eagerly waiting for the response from the audience.

“Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is emotional and beautiful. The film is a take on relationships and pregnancy. I loved playing the role of Anvita in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and the film also has a lot of entertainment. I heard the story in 2019 and asked the team about the other lead actor” told Anushka. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is directed by Mahesh and is produced by UV Creations.